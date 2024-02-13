Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $21.18. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 11,559,307 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

