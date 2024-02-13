Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $39.15

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $35.71. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 31,639,836 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $196,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $283,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

