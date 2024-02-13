Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Fischer Investment Strategies LLC

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 345,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

