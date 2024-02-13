Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Watchman Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Watchman Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

