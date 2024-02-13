Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of FANG opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

