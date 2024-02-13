DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

DHI Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

