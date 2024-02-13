Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $183,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,384 shares of company stock worth $10,222,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.