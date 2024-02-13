Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 583,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.52% of Agree Realty worth $139,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 449,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADC opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

View Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.