Deutsche Bank AG Sells 246,349 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,349 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PDD were worth $134,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PDD opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

