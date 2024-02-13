Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231,917 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 231,917 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $185,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

