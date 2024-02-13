Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 55,351 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Valero Energy worth $142,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VLO opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

