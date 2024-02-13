Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allegion were worth $141,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3 %

Allegion Increases Dividend

NYSE ALLE opened at $133.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

