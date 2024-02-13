Deutsche Bank AG Has $161.63 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,545,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,102 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.44% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $161,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.