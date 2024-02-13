Deutsche Bank AG Has $147.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $147,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

