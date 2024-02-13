Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680,503 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $179,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

