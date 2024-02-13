Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 389,214 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $164,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 2.4 %

PAC opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

