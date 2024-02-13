Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $162,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

