Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2024

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.34% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $162,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.