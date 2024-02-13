Desjardins Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.91.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$71.07 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$71.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7808349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

