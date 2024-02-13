Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLNFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,512 ($31.73) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 1,991 ($25.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($22.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,724 ($34.40). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,046.39.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

