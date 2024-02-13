Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.
Several research firms have recently commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.0 %
Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Definitive Healthcare
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.