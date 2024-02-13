Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,439 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,752,000.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

