DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

