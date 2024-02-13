Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $16.61 or 0.00033240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $263.27 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00115236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007121 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 225.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,850,153 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

