Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.34 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $16.61 or 0.00033240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $263.27 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00115236 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020170 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007121 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 225.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,850,153 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.