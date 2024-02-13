Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,795,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 532,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Datametrex AI Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

