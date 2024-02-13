Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of DDOG opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $137.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock valued at $100,154,169. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

