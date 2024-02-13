DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $229.29 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 256,515,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,504,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

