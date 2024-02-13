CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

