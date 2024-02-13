CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,079,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 3,613,457 shares.The stock last traded at $32.16 and had previously closed at $32.21.
CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.
In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,439 shares of company stock worth $3,470,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
