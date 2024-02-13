CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -166.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.