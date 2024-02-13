CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.