Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIS traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.08. 33,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,885. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $179.27 and a 1 year high of $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.23.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

