Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.14. 46,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,214. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

