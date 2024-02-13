Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,622 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. 621,940 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.