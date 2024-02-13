Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,373 shares of company stock worth $354,264,874. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $466.12. 7,571,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

