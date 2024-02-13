Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 1.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,986,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 316,432 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
