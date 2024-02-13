Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 646,401 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 205,318 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 173,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.21. 698,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

