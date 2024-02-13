Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,014. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.19 and a 52 week high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.