Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 14,765 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of SJNK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 1,297,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,938. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

