Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 58,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 394,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Cryoport Stock Down 6.9 %

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport



Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

