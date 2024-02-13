Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 121.9% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $31,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,684.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,559.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $31,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,684.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,780 shares of company stock valued at $115,875. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Crafts by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

