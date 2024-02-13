Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $581,503,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after buying an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE CCI opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $142.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.