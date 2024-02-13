Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.04.

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 20,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,704 shares of company stock valued at $118,005. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

