CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
CVU stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
