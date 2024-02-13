CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

About CPI Aerostructures

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

