Cowen AND Company LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.42% of International Media Acquisition worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

International Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 1,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $11.52.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

