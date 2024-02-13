Cowen AND Company LLC Buys 8,979 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 441,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 374,733 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DECA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

