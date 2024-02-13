Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $17.50 at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,622,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

