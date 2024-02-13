Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $221.86 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.12 or 0.00020725 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $221.86 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00080927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,477,539 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.