Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 482.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

