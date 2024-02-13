Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
