ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

