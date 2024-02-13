ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $818.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

