Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Concord Acquisition Corp II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.2 %

CNDA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 5,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,626. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

